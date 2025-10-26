Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB for Week 8
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) will serve as the Patriots' inactive third quarterback for Sunday's game against the Browns.
DeVito will continue as the emergency third quarterback behind starter Drake Maye and backup Joshua Dobbs. DeVito will be permitted to see the field Sunday only in the event that both Maye and Dobbs are taken out of the game due to injury, illness or ejection.
