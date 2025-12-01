Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB3 for MNF
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday night's game against the Giants.
DeVito will serve as the Patriots' emergency QB3 behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs. DeVito hasn't appeared in a game this season.
