Patriots' Tommy DeVito: Emergency QB3 for Week 10
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
DeVito (coach's decision) is inactive but will serve as the Patriots' emergency third quarterback against the Buccaneers on Sunday.
DeVito will not be permitted to see the field Sunday unless both Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs were to be removed from the contest due to injury, illness or ejection. DeVito has not appeared in a single regular-season game in 2025.
