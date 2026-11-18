Bowers (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Bowers begins the week as a DNP, but coach Klint Kubiak noted that the star tight end is making progress. He suffered the ankle injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks, adding to the litany of lower-body injuries Bowers has battled through this season. It's unclear if he will progress in time to suit up for Sunday's game at the Broncos. If he's out, Michael Mayer and Ian Thomas would be the Raiders' primary tight ends.