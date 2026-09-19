The Raiders elevated White from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

White will play his second consecutive game for the Raiders as a depth wide receiver. With Dont'e Thornton (undisclosed), Justin Shorter (undisclosed) and Corey Rucker (undisclosed) all on IR through Week 4 at the least, White will likely continue to suit up on game day until he is out of elevations. White played 11 offensive snaps and 14 special-teams snaps in the Raiders' Week 1 win over the Dolphins but was unable to catch his only target in the contest.