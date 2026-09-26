The Raiders elevated White from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

The Raiders have elected to utilize White's last practice squad elevation, allowing the team to carry the wide receiver into game day for each of the first three weeks of the regular season. White caught two touchdowns on two targets for a total of 24 yards in the Raiders' Week 2 win over the Chargers, leaving a strong impression in his seven offensive snaps. The 27-year-old also provides strong value on special teams, making it likely White will be first in line for a 53-man roster spot if one were to open up.