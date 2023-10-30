Carlson (groin) is listed as active Monday at Detroit.
Carlson managed only one limited practice in advance of this Week 8 contest, but his groin injury won't impact his availability Monday. He'll thus be facing a Lions team that has given up the ninth-fewest field-goal attempts (14) and 12th-fewest point-after tries (14) to opposing kickers this season.
