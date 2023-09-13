Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos.
Carlson's lone field goal came from 24 yards. Although his five total points were below last season's impressive average of 8.06 per game, Carlson's second PAT ultimately was the difference in the score Sunday, helping the Raiders start their season on a positive note.
