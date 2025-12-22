Carlson converted all three of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Texans.

The Auburn product has now gone without a field-goal attempt in three of Las Vegas' last four games. On the season, Carlson has made 17 of 22 field-goal tries and 20 of 21 point-after attempts through 15 contests. His next opportunity to score will likely come in the Week 17 matchup against the Giants.