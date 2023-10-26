Carlson didn't practice Thursday due to a groin injury, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Carlson now has two more chances to practice ahead of Monday night's game against the Lions. If, however, he's unavailable for the contest, James McCourt is a candidate to be elevated from the Raiders' practice squad in advance of Week 8 action. "We'll just see how Daniel is feeling as we go through the week and make the right decision at the end of the week here based on how that's going, whether we need to do something else in terms of elevate [McCourt] and all the rest of it," coach Josh McDaniels noted of the Raiders' current kicking situation.