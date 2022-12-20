Carlson made his only field-goal attempt and converted all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Patriots.

Despite the Raiders putting up 30 points on the Pats, Carlson attempted less than three field goals in a contest for the first time since Week 10, though he nailed his lone effort from 49 yards on the game's first scoring play Sunday. He's now slated to face a more challenging environment on the road against the Steelers with sub-freezing temperatures expected Saturday night in Pittsburgh.