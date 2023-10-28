Carlson (groin) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Lions, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Carlson did manage to practice in limited fashion Saturday after missing the previous two days, but it's still unclear if the Pro Bowl kicker will be healthy enough to play in Monday's primetime matchup. Expect the team to likely tip off the plan for Carlson depending on who gets elevated from the practice squad Sunday.