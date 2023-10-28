Carlson (groin) missed Friday's practice, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
The 28-year-old recorded his second consecutive DNP on Friday, and it now seems as if he's trending in the wrong direction to play Monday night. Carlson has appeared in 77 consecutive games for the Raiders since 2019, converting on 88 percent of his field goal attempts during that stretch.
More News
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Misses 41-yard attempt Sunday•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Season-high 13 points in win•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Rough outing on MNF•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Tallies five points in defeat•
-
Raiders' Daniel Carlson: Makes 26-yard field goal•