Carlson converted one of three field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries in Monday's 17-13 win over the Packers.

Carlson had a 53-yard attempt blocked by the Packers near the end of the first half, and his next field-goal opportunity from 52 yards at the final two-minute warning clanked off the right upright. Although Carlson's three attempts were a season high, he finished the game with just one made field goal for a fifth consecutive week. The Raiders stay in Las Vegas for a Week 6 matchup against the Patriots.