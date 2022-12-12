Carlson made all three of his field-goal attempts and added an extra point in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Carlson put a halt to his streak of three consecutive games with a missed field-goal attempt, converting from 31, 36 and 52 yards at SoFi Stadium on Thursday. He's scored 39 total points over the Raiders' past four contests as the team heads into a Week 15 matchup against a stout Patriots defense.