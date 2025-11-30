Raiders' Darnay Holmes: Not playing Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Holmes missed Friday's practice due to an illness, which appears to be severe enough for the 2020 fourth-rounder to not play Sunday. Greedy Vance and Jamal Adams are candidates for more defensive snaps in the secondary in Holmes' absence.
