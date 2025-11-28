Raiders' Darnay Holmes: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Holmes (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Holmes was unable to practice Friday with what appears to be a newly acquired illness. The slot cornerback's ability to play Sunday will hinge on his immune system working quickly. If the 27-year-old is unable to suit up, snaps at slot cornerback will likely pass to Darien Porter, with Jamal Adams also having a chance at the role.
