Holmes (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Holmes was unable to practice Friday with what appears to be a newly acquired illness. The slot cornerback's ability to play Sunday will hinge on his immune system working quickly. If the 27-year-old is unable to suit up, snaps at slot cornerback will likely pass to Darien Porter, with Jamal Adams also having a chance at the role.

