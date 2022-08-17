Waller (hamstring) returned to practice Wednesday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Waller had been held out of practice with a hamstring issue that Adam Schefter of ESPN previously noted wasn't considered serious. Now that he's back on the field, the Raiders' clear-cut top tight end will have an opportunity to reestablish his key role in a passing offense that added star wideout Davante Adams to the mix this offseason.
