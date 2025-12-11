Raiders' Kolton Miller: Returns to practice
Miller (ankle) was designated to return to practice Wednesday.
Miller has been sidelined since late September due to a hairline fracture in his ankle. It's unclear if he'll have enough time to ramp up for a Week 15 matchup against the Eagles.
