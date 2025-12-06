Raiders' Maxx Crosby: Questionable for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Crosby (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Crosby wasn't able to practice Thursday or Friday after turning in a limited session Wednesday, but the Raiders are still giving him a chance to suit up. His chances of playing appear slim, but Crosby hasn't been sidelined since Week 4 of the 2024 campaign.
