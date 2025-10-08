Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Mayer has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to practice in full, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Mayer has missed back-to-back games but now appears on track to return for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, while starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is considered week-to-week and could be rested in advance of the Raiders' upcoming bye in Week 7. With that context, Mayer could be positioned for a start at home against Tennessee, while Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon handle reserve reps at the position.