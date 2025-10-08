Raiders' Michael Mayer: Clears protocol, to practice in full
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Raiders coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Mayer has cleared the concussion protocol and is on track to practice in full, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Mayer has missed back-to-back games but now appears on track to return for Sunday's matchup against the Titans, while starting tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is considered week-to-week and could be rested in advance of the Raiders' upcoming bye in Week 7. With that context, Mayer could be positioned for a start at home against Tennessee, while Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon handle reserve reps at the position.