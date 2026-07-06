Raiders' Michael Mayer: Could benefit from two-TE offense

Mayer is poised for a complementary role behind Brock Bowers in head coach Klint Kubiak's offense, which is expected to feature frequent two-tight end formations, Sam Warren of The Athletic reports.

Mayer enters the final year of his rookie contract with an opportunity to carve out the biggest role of his NFL career, per Jared Feinberg of SI.com. While Bowers remains the focal point of the passing game for new quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza, Mayer's combination of in-line blocking and reliable short-area receiving makes him an ideal fit for Kubiak's outside-zone scheme and heavy personnel packages. If Las Vegas leans into an approach heavy on 12 personnel, Mayer could see consistent enough snaps to surpass the career-best 35-328-1 receiving line he recorded while suiting up for 13 regular-season games last year.