Mayer brought in three of four targets for 23 yards in the Raiders' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

Mayer served as the No. 1 tight end for the second straight game to open the season due to Brock Bowers' (knee) absence. Mayer played a complementary and mostly short-area role as expected, but through his two starts, he's posted a serviceable a 9-55-0 line on 11 targets. Bowers reportedly could be healthy enough to play in a Week 3 road matchup against the Saints, a development that would relegate Mayer to his usual No. 2 role.