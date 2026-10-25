Washington (foot/back) is considered a game-time decision for Sunday's contest against the Rams, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

Washington managed just one limited session (Wednesday) during Week 7 prep due to foot and back injuries, but a listing of questionable has kept the door open for the rookie fourth-round pick to suit up Sunday. His status will be clarified about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, but if Washington is inhibited or sidelined, Dylan Laube will be the primary backup to No. 1 RB Ashton Jeanty.