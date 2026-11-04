Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak said Wednesday that the breakdown in carries between Washington and Ashton Jeanty will be determined on a week-to-week basis, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com, Kubiak said that he "absolutely" believes that Jeanty can be a bell cow running back, but at least for the time being, he looks like he'll be part of a timeshare with Washington. Jeanty has seen his carry count drop or hold steady in each successive game since Week 1, culminating in the 2025 first-round pick logging just two carries in this past Sunday's 38-33 win over the Jets, while Washington carried a career-high 25 times for 83 yards. The split in carries may not be quite as dramatic in weeks to come, but Washington appears to have earned himself a sizable piece of the pie while he's averaging 4.3 yards per tote to Jeanty's 3.1 mark through eight games. Jeanty remains the Raiders' clear cut top option on passing downs over Washington, who has recorded just three receptions for 11 yards on six targets so far this season.