Washington turned six carries into minus-three yards in Sunday's 38-17 loss to the 49ers.

The rookie running back wasn't targeted in the passing game. One week after getting a trial run as the Raiders' clear lead back, a game in which he failed to produce with 25 carries, Washington was out-snapped 32 to 17 by Ashton Jeanty against San Francisco. Washington has done nothing to suggest he's warranted more carries for Las Vegas. He's averaging just 3.9 yards per carry on 71 totes this season and has shown nothing as a pass catcher. Washington is nothing more than a fantasy bench stash, but the Raiders' rushing attack seems broken as a whole.