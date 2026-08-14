Raiders' Mike Washington: Impresses in multiple roles

Washington rushed six times for 63 yards, failed to bring in his only target and returned one kickoff for 22 yards in the Raiders' 27-14 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.

The rookie fourth-round pick is considered the favorite to open the season as the No. 2 back behind Ashton Jeanty, and Washington did nothing if not help cement that status in his NFL debut. The Arkansas product gained the bulk of his rushing production on his 53-yard scamper during the Raiders' third possession, but he also had a five-yard run wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Washington averaged a stellar 6.4 yards per carry during his 2025 senior season with the Razorbacks, and he should have ample opportunity to prove his worth as a change-of-pace back during his rookie campaign.