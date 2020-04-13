Play

Morrow has officially re-signed with the Raiders, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Raiders extended a second-round tender to Morrow last month, which all but guaranteed his return to the club. The 24-year-old linebacker has yet to miss a game during his three seasons with he team. He accumulated 73 tackles (53 solo), four passes defensed and one interception in 2019.

