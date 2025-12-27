The Raiders elevated Dorsett from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Dorsett has not played in a game yet this season, with Sunday being his first elevation of the 2025 campaign. The veteran wide receiver is still behind Tre Tucker, Jack Bech (back), Tyler Lockett, Alex Bachman, Dont'e Thornton, and Shedrick Jackson on the depth chart, so any potential playing opportunities will likely be exclusively on the special teams unit.