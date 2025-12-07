The Raiders elevated Jackson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Week 14 will be Jackson's second elevation this year, with the wide receiver being elevated for the Raiders' Week 7 game against the Chiefs due to the absence of Alex Bachman. The 26-year-old logged nine percent of offense snaps in the 31-0 loss, but is likely in for a slightly increased workload as Dont'e Thornton (concussion) has been ruled out alongside Bachman (thumb) for this Sunday's contest.