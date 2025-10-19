Corum (ankle) rushed 12 times for 37 yards and caught his lone target for six yards in Sunday's 35-7 win over the Jaguars.

Corum was able to work back from an ankle injury that limited him during the practice week in order to suit up for Sunday's overseas tilt in London. The 24-year-old old wound up handling a season-high 12 carries, matching starter Kyren Williams (12-54-0) in a game dominated by Los Angeles' passing attack. It is important to note that half of Corum's carries came late in the fourth quarter with the game well out of reach, so this was unlikely a changing of the guard in the Rams' backfield. The 2024 third-round pick was averaging 4.8 rushing attempts per game prior to Week 7's outburst, so managers should keep expectations in check coming out of the Rams' upcoming bye week.