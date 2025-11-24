Corum rushed seven times for 24 yards during Sunday's 34-7 victory against the Buccaneers.

While the final score was another blowout win for the Rams, Tampa Bay successfully snuffed out the Rams' rushing attack; Corum and Kyren Williams combined for just 70 yards and no touchdowns on 19 attempts. After seeing double-digit touches for a three-week stretch, Corum's usage has dropped the past two weeks, with just 15 rushing attempts for 34 yards in that span. The Rams travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 13, and they have been middle-of-the-road against the run in 2025, surrendering 113.1 yards per game on the ground.