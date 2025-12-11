Young (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Young logged consecutive limited practices as he continues to nurse the knee injury he has dealt with since Week 13. If past practice logs and game participation are any indicator, the outside linebacker should be available for Sunday's game against the Lions. Since being added to the injury report with the issue, Young has logged 12 tackles (7 solo), including 2.0 sacks, through two games and will likely add to that total in Week 15.