Rams' Colby Parkinson: Scoring binge continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Parkinson had five receptions on seven targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions.
Parkinson turned in his finest fantasy performance to date after recording a season-high 75 yards while hitting pay dirt twice in the win over Detroit. The 26-year-old has now scored six touchdowns across his last six appearances, placing him firmly on the map as a starting fantasy option for the second half of the season. Fantasy managers should continue riding the hot hand as Parkinson prepares to face his former club in a road matchup against Seattle on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.
