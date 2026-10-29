Parkinson (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Parkinson has now missed the first two days of Week 8 prep, so his status for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers is looking quite precarious. He'll likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to have a chance of suiting up this weekend. Rams QB Matthew Stafford peppered his tight-end corps with 14 targets in Week 7 in the absence of wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), so Parkinson's absence would be felt by the team's offense if he can't play. Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen could be set for a bump in targets if that's the case.