Verse totaled four tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in a 34-7 rout over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Verse's first sack came on a takedown of Baker Mayfield two players before the end of the first half, and Verse later sacked backup Teddy Bridgewater early in the fourth period. Sunday marked the first time this season Verse has posted multiple sacks in a game. After totaling 4.5 sacks over 17 regular-season games as a rookie last year, Verse is up to 6.0 sacks across 11 contests this season.