Verse recorded 58 tackles (35 solo), including 7.5 sacks, a pass defensed and three forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

The second verse was nearly identical to the first for the 2024 first-round pick for the Rams, as his tackles decreased by six year-to-year, but he recorded 3.0 additional sacks and one more forced fumble while operating as half of a dominant duo alongside Byron Young. Verse's play was rewarded with a selection as a 2026 NFL Pro Bowler alongside Young, and Verse should continue his ascension towards being one of the top linebackers in the NFL in his third season.