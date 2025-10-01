Verse tallied six tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble during the Rams' 27-20 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Verse recorded a sack for a second straight game, when he got to Daniel Jones late in the fourth quarter for a nine-yard loss. Verse -- who was named the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year -- is up to 17 tackles (10 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles through the first four games of the 2025 regular season.