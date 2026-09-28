Mumpfield caught four of eight targets for 93 yards and a touchdown during Sunday night's 30-26 loss to Denver.

Mumpfield operated in a more prominent role at wide receiver behind Davante Adams once again in Week 3 while Puka Nacua (hip) remained sidelined for a second game in a row. The rookie finished third on the team in targets behind Adams (13) and tight end Tyler Higbee (11). Mumpfield's biggest moment of the game came in the fourth quarter when he connected with quarterback Matthew Stafford for a 48-yard score with 3:46 remaining in regulation. The wide receiver has now opened his NFL career by catching five of 11 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown over three regular-season contests.