Rams' Mo Alexander: Released by Los Angeles
The Rams released Alexander on Monday, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
A surprise inactive just one day prior, Alexander quickly fell from the starting lineup to the free-agent heap. The 2014 fourth-round pick had 20 tackles in four games, but the Rams apparently weren't impressed by his overall body of work. With LaMarcus Joyner (groin) on the shelf, Cody Davis and John Johnson started at safety in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Seahawks.
