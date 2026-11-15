Garrett (knee) is listed as active Sunday at Arizona, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Garrett was listed as limited on the Rams' first two Week 10 practice reports due to a knee injury and then got a veteran's rest day Friday, heading into the weekend listed as questionable. Head coach Sean McVay told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com on Friday that Garrett is expected to play Sunday, which now has been confirmed. Garrett will be looking to have a similar impact to the 3.0-sack day he had in Week 9 against the Commanders.