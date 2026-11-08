Garrett recorded 3.0 sacks and forced a fumble in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

Making his return from a knee injury that had sidelined him since Week 1, Garrett made an immediate impact and accounted for three of the Rams' four sacks of Jayden Daniels on the afternoon, with Braden Fiske and Shaun Dolac splitting the other. A healthy Garrett's presence in the front seven changes the entire complexion of the defense, and he could continue to make up for lost time in Week 10 against Gardner Minshew and the Cardinals.