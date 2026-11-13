Head coach Sean McVay said Friday that Garrett (knee) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Arizona but is expected to play, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett made his presence felt in his return to the lineup this past Sunday at Washington, sacking Commanders QB Jayden Daniels 3.0 times, but the Rams capped his practice reps this week due to a listed knee injury. McVay's comments indicate Garrett isn't in danger of sitting out in Week 10, but the pass rusher's status nonetheless will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.