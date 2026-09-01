Head coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Garrett (knee) is making "really good progress" in the edge rusher's recovery, with the goal of playing in Week 1 against the 49ers, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Garrett, whom the Rams acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland, didn't play in the preseason and has been unable to practice for most of August while dealing with swelling in his knee. The Rams remain hopeful that Garrett will recover by the time the team kicks off regular-season play against the 49ers in Australia on Thursday, Sept. 10. Los Angeles added more star power to its defensive line Sunday by signing defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a one-year, $20 million contract.