Coach Sean McVay confirmed Monday that Garrett will undergo a knee scope and be placed on injured reserve, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

"Thought we would take an approach where he'd be feeling good enough to go contribute positive change and be the player that he's capable of," McVay said. "That wasn't the case. And so the next right thing for us is to be able to get this thing fixed." Garrett will miss at least the next four games, but McVay wouldn't comment on a definitive timeline for the star edge rusher to return to the field. Garrett generated zero pressures and no stats in the box score across 40 defensive snaps against San Francisco last week.