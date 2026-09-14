Landman (shoulder/thumb) is expected to be ready for Monday night's game against the Giants, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Landman picked up two injuries in the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers. The inside linebacker made eight tackles in the contest, logging a strong start to the veteran's fifth NFL campaign. The 27-year-old will likely start the week as a limited participant in practice, hopefully working his way up to full participation by Saturday to be cleared of any injury designation by the team.