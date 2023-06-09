Nacua has been earning praise for being a "fast-learner" and has been under the wing of Matthew Stafford to learn the offense, Stu Jackson of TheRams.com reports.

The fifth-round pick's position on the Rams' depth chart may have seemed tenuous in recent weeks, as the signing of veterans Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson seemed to cast doubt that Nacua would have a meaningful role in his rookie campaign. The reports from OTAs seem reassuring for fantasy managers, however, as Nacua has been earning accolades from both Cooper Kupp and coach Sean McVay for his work ethic, his ability to adapt to the pro level, and his conscientiousness. McVay added, "He's a guy that we're expecting him to come in, expecting him to be able to contribute and compete," giving credence to Nacua still being able to earn a role on offense within the tier of wideouts behind Kupp and Van Jefferson, which include Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, and the aforementioned Johnson and Robinson.