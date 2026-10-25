The Rams are optimistic that Nacua (calf), who is listed as questionable for Week 7, will play in Sunday's game at Las Vegas, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The injury-plagued Rams endured another scare this week when Nacua made an early exit from Thursday's practice due to a calf injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday that Nacua's new health concern is believed to be "more minor than anything else" and "not significant," but the wide receiver sat out the team's last Week 7 session and was listed as questionable ahead of the weekend. Nacua likely is poised for a pregame workout before L.A. makes a call on his status about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.