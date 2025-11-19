default-cbs-image
Lake underwent surgery Tuesday to repair an elbow injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport also noted that Lake could return at some point in the playoffs, suggesting that he'll likely be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season. The 26-year-old will likely be placed on injured reserve in the near future, and Josh Wallace is expected to operate as Los Angeles' top slot corner.

