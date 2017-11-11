Rams' Robert Quinn: Doubtful for Week 10

The Rams have listed Quinn (illness) as doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Lindsey Thiry of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Should Quinn ultimately sit the contest out, which he appears on track to do, it would mark his first absence of the season. Matt Longacre would presumably fill in at outside linebacker if that is the case. However, his final status is not likely to be determined until game-day.

